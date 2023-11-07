Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOVELAND, Colo. — An ex-Colorado police officer has been charged with multiple crimes related to on-duty sexual assault allegations, according to authorities.

On Monday, now-former officer Dylan Miller was arrested for suspicion of sexual assault, the Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Chief Timothy Doran of the Loveland Police Department said Miller was taken into custody after police investigated sexual assault allegations brought forth by a 15-year-old girl last month, 9News reported.