LOVELAND, Colo. — An ex-Colorado police officer has been charged with multiple crimes related to on-duty sexual assault allegations, according to authorities.
On Monday, now-former officer Dylan Miller was arrested for suspicion of sexual assault, the Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Chief Timothy Doran of the Loveland Police Department said Miller was taken into custody after police investigated sexual assault allegations brought forth by a 15-year-old girl last month, 9News reported.
The female teen told investigators that Miller initially contacted her during a traffic stop earlier in the year. The girl next saw the on-duty officer in July when she and a friend were at North Lake Park after hours, police said.
According to the teen, Miller contacted the pair and told her friend to leave, authorities said.
Once the victim’s friend left at the officer’s direction, Miller reportedly took her to a secluded area at the park where he sexually assaulted her, Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said.
When the girl made the allegations against the Loveland officer, the agency turned the investigation over to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
At the conclusion of LCSO’s investigation, they recommended that the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office file charges against Miller.
Consequently, he was arrested Monday and faces the following charges:
- First-degree kidnapping
- Sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust
- Official oppression
- First-degree official misconduct
Sheriff Feyen commented on his respect for the teen in bringing the allegations to the attention of law enforcement, 9News reported.
“The respect that I have at this moment for this young woman and her family to come forward and make this known to us is beyond measure,” the sheriff said.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Loveland Police Department said there could be additional victims, and asked anyone who may have had such an encounter with the ex-officer to come forward.
Miller was booked at the Larimer County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.
The Loveland Police Department hired Miller last year after he previously worked as an officer with the Durango Police Department from 2020 until early 2022.