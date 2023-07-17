Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WARREN COUNTY, Pa. – Michael Burham is an accused murder suspect who escaped from the Warren County Jail. After being on the run for nine days, the fugitive was taken into custody Saturday evening by law enforcement officials in Warren County, according to Erie News Now.

The exhaustive manhunt, which included more than 200 officers from 15 federal, state and local agencies, began after Burham escaped from jail July 6. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens shared details of the man’s capture during a Saturday night press conference.

Saturday just before 4:00 p.m. some residents called police regarding a “suspicious individual” in Cnewango Township in Warren County, Pennsylvania. A barking dog raised the suspicion of its owner after Burham appeared at the rear of their property, according to police.

As the resident went outside to check to see what was agitating his dog, he discovered the fugitive in his backyard. They had a brief conversation where Burham allegedly told the owner that he was on a “camping trip,” police said.

Fortunately, the homeowner recognized Burham and notified local local law enforcement authorities as to Burham’s whereabouts, the New York Post reported.

Law enforcement authorities coordinated a significant response, which included air support and K9 teams, as they developed a “very large perimeter” surrounding the area where officials believed Burham was hiding.

The accused murderer was “tracked through the woods” where he eventually encountered troopers on the perimeter. Although he tried to hide, he was captured about 5:50 p.m., Bivens said.

Police described Burham as “tired” and “worn out” when he was arrested. He was still wearing his orange prison pants, turned inside out, officials noted.

Rather than returning Burham to the Warren County Jail where he escaped, he was booked at the Erie County Prison around midnight, according to county officials, Erie News Now reported.

Burham is an Army veteran with weapons and survivalist training. He was being held on 26 counts related to arson, kidnapping and burglary when he escaped.

He is also under investigation for raping and killing the mother of his child in Jamestown, New York, and torching the woman’s car, according to the New York Post.

The charges in New York triggered an interstate crime spree that ended with his arrest in South Carolina after 11 days on run in May.

It’s unclear what additional charges he will face as a result of the recent escape.

Burham made his July 6 escape by going through the jail’s gym, climbing on exercise equipment and exiting through a window to access the rooftop. He then lowered himself to the ground by tying bedsheets together, reported Fox News Digital.

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in the late evening hours of July 6 by climbing on exercise equipment, going through a window and scaling down a rope fashioned from jail bedding, authorities said.

Once he was free from the jail facility about 11:20 p.m., he snuck off into the night in a denim jacket and a jail issued orange-striped jumpsuit and matching Crocs, authorities said.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...