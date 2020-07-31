The attempt by Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged groomer and enabler of Jeffrey Epstein, to block the release of court documents has failed.

47 court records were released today and more are coming on Friday. According to Law & Crime, the combined documents contain 638 pages in total.

Just watching blue check after blue check completely ignore the fact that a Jeffrey Epstein victim identified Bill Clinton as a resident of pedophile island. How do you ignore what is objectively of the highest news value? — Epstein Files Unsealed by Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 31, 2020

They contain lists of possible witnesses, depositions and e-mails from victims to the FBI asking for help. Much of that according to Mike Cernovich was ignored. Cernovich sued in federal court in order to get the files unsealed.

Six references to Bill Clinton in Virginia Roberts' chat with her lawyers on April 7, 2011: Asked about Epstein boasting "Bill Clinton owes me favors," Giuffe said: "Yes. I do. It was a laugh though. He would laugh it off… I didn't know if he was serious. It was just a joke." pic.twitter.com/InugMgHOz5 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 31, 2020

Electronic searches of the documents came up blank for the words “Trump” and “Clinton.” However, Bill Clinton’s name does in the documents several times. Great Britain’s Prince Andrew is also mentioned.

Who was FBI director from 2001 to 2013 when Epstein was active and they had evidence of his child sex crimes? Robert Mueller — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2020

Here, Giuffre mentions Clinton and other famous people on Epstein’s plane.

Maxwell pressed the courts keep the records hidden from the public, but Loretta A. Preska, a federal judge sitting in the Southern District of New York, ultimately ordered that redacted versions of the documents be made public.

The Jeffrey Epstein flies are out, they are horrific https://t.co/RYYgJlfCIs — Epstein Files Unsealed by Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 31, 2020

The complete file download can be seen here.

The file is large so a desktop will be needed to view them.

