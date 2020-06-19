NEW YORK — New York City police are searching Friday for a suspect seen on video dragging an 80-year-old along the sidewalk during a robbery.

Footage of the incident, which happened June 7 in the city’s Bronx borough, begins with the suspect approaching the victim from behind during daylight hours.

The suspect tries to strip a backpack off the victim’s shoulders, but is met with resistance and a struggle ensues, Fox News reported.

🚨WANTED🚨 for a ROBBERY in front of 246 E 199 St. #Bronx on 6/7/20 at 7:40 AM. Pictured individual pushed 80 year old victim to ground and removed backpack.

💰Reward up to $2500 👓Seen him? Know who he is? ☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS

📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/ZIaNJQ3ZiB — NYPD 52nd Precinct (@NYPD52Pct) June 19, 2020

Video then appears to show the victim being dragged along the sidewalk before the suspect finally wrestles control of the backpack.

The victim suffered a cut to his right knee, according to Fox5 NY. The suspect, meanwhile, was last seen wearing shorts and a multicolored jacket.

This crime occurred days before a 92-year-old woman was clotheslined and knocked to the ground in Manhattan in what appeared to be a random attack.

Rashid Brimmage, 31, a registered sex offender who has been arrested 103 times was charged in that case.