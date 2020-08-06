An off duty Des Moines (IA) police sergeant was refused service at a Dunkin’ Donut franchise for wearing a ‘blue line’ hat.

According to Action News JAX, Sgt. Paul Parizek was out of uniform and wearing a ‘blue line’ hat when he approached the counter at a Dunkin’ Donuts. The employee behind the counter told Parizek that she would not serve him.

Dunkin’ Donuts fired two employees following the incident.