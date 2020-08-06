An off duty Des Moines (IA) police sergeant was refused service at a Dunkin’ Donut franchise for wearing a ‘blue line’ hat.
According to Action News JAX, Sgt. Paul Parizek was out of uniform and wearing a ‘blue line’ hat when he approached the counter at a Dunkin’ Donuts. The employee behind the counter told Parizek that she would not serve him.
Dunkin’ Donuts fired two employees following the incident.
Parizek, who was later interviewed on a local radio show, “Morning Rush”, said he is a regular at the store and is known to them as a police officer.
Parizek said he was shocked when a woman whom he had not seen before told him to leave.
“I said, ‘Are you serious?’ And she just kinda stared at me and I said, ‘What’s going on?’ She said, ‘We’re not gonna serve you today and you need to leave,’” Parizek told KXNO.
The employee refused to give a reason and simply stared at his hat, according to Parizek.
Parizek said that he goes to the location often and does not want the employees fired.
Parizek was contacted by Dunkin’ Donuts, telling him it was an isolated incident involving two employees.
Dunkin’ Donuts later sent a statement to KCCI.