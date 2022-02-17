Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol was nearly run down during a traffic stop on the interstate Tuesday as a minivan came smashing into the car the trooper had stopped for speeding, according to a report.

The Colorado State Patrol publicized the footage as a plea to “move over” when you see a traffic stop on the roadway.

The crash that occurred in the video released by the State Patrol occurred on I-25 in Adams County, Fox News reported.

The footage shows the trooper stop a Kia sedan on the shoulder of the highway. After conversing with the driver about the traffic violation, the trooper returns to his police motorcycle to write a citation.

Suddenly, what appears to be a Dodge minivan screeches onto the shoulder and smashes in the rear of the stopped car, according to the video.

The Kia is seen slamming into the median while the van spins out into traffic lanes. The trooper, who narrowly avoided the van, rushes to check on the drivers.

“Move Over. Pay attention. Real lives are at risk, including yours,” State Patrol said in the announcement. “This could have been worse.”

The police agency shared a photo of the aftermath showing the crushed rear end and side of the Kia.

Drivers who approach a stationary emergency, tow, or maintenance vehicle that has lights flashing are required to move over one lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph under the speed limit, according to Colorado’s “Move Over” law.

The State Patrol noted the trooper tried to get the motorist to pull over to the right shoulder, but the driver ultimately yielded to the left.

The driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. One passenger in the van also suffered moderate injuries, while the driver sustained minor injuries, police said, according to FOX31 Denver.

Furthermore, the driver of the minivan was issued a citation for careless driving causing injury, the report said.