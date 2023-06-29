Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — During an arrest encounter, a man stole a police unit belonging to the Colorado State Patrol. Authorities chased the suspect who later lost control of the vehicle and died in a crash in southeastern Colorado earlier this month, Law Officer reported at the time.

The suspect killed in the crash was later identified as Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III, according to Fox News. After slipping his cuffs and stealing a police unit, he led law enforcement authorities in a second pursuit on Highway 50 in Otero County just before noon on June 20.

CSP deployed stop sticks further down Highway 50. Once the driver hit the stop sticks, he lost control and crashed into the side of a tractor-trailer combo that was stopped on the side of the highway, CSP said. The stolen patrol unit spun out and caught fire.

Sanchez was rescued from the burning automobile and transported to the hospital. However, he did not survive. WATCH VIDEO

The lead agency in the case is the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.