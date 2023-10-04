Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – A driver involved in a Plymouth, Minn., crash last month that left a woman dead received a stayed sentence two years ago on a violent crime conviction that should have left him in prison for over eight years.

Catherine Regina Caron, 68, of Plymouth was killed in the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 12, on Hwy. 55 near Industrial Park Boulevard after a crash occurred involving two other vehicles.

According to a State Patrol crash report, Caron’s vehicle was traveling northbound on Industrial Park Boulevard when her vehicle came into contact with two vehicles traveling eastbound.

One of those vehicles, a 2011 Toyota Camry, was being driven by 49-year-old David Andrew Boll of Hopkins, according to the crash report.

A MNDOT traffic camera video captured the moments leading up to the crash during which it appears Boll’s Toyota was traveling at highway speed in the right turn lane on Hwy. 55 while proceeding through the intersection. The moment of the fatal crash with Caron’s vehicle was not captured on video but later showed Boll’s Toyota on fire and Caron’s Honda Pilot crashed in the roadway.

Boll was convicted in June 2021 on a felony count of first-degree assault involving great bodily harm. Charges in the case state that in March 2019 he attacked his sister with a skateboard at a St. Louis Park residence, and when he called 911, he stated he thought he killed his sister. Boll told 911 that he “beat her upside the head” with the skateboard and kept hitting her “harder and harder, I kept on beating,” he said. Witnesses later told police that Boll continued to strike his sister while she was on the ground in the basement of the residence.

Boll admitted to hitting the victim with the skateboard while she was on the ground. He also stated that if his sister died, he would consider it “a job well done.” Boll further stated he tried to kill his sister and that she deserved to die. If given the opportunity, Boll said he would not change anything about the night he beat her, the criminal complaint stated.

Boll pled guilty in a straight plea to the charge, and despite the brutal nature of the assault and Boll’s admission of trying to kill his sister, Hennepin County Judge Jay Quam granted Boll a downward departure from sentencing guidelines and stayed Boll’s 103-month prison sentence. The sentencing departure report stated that Quam felt Boll was “particularly amenable to probation.” The report notes that the prosecutor was opposed to the downward departure.

Boll was placed on probation for a term of five years ending in March 2025, and was on probation at the time of the crash, according to court records.

Boll also has several other convictions including speeding, three for driving after suspension, burglary, and disorderly conduct.

Initial media reports stated that Boll had been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation following the crash that killed Caron. However, he does not appear to have been booked into Hennepin County Jail at the time of the crash. Nor does it appear that Boll has been charged at this time in relation to the fatal crash. Court records do not indicate that any type of probation violation has been triggered as a result of the crash.

Alpha News will continue to follow any developments on charges.

