ONTARIO, Calif. – Police in California shot a domestic violence suspect after he retrieved a gun and opened fire on officers while inside a police unit. The firearm was not discovered on the man’s body when he was arrested and prior to being placed in the patrol vehicle.

Following the Friday afternoon shooting and before the scene was stabilized, the suspect “remained barricaded inside the vehicle in the 500 block of West Holt Boulevard for several hours” before he surrendered, police said.

The Ontario Police Department identified the suspect as 42-year-old Christopher Urena. The law enforcement agency provided the following overview in a press statement:

On March 10, 2023, at 3:12 PM, officers were dispatched to check a disabled vehicle on Holt Boulevard east of San Antonio Avenue. Officers located Christopher Urena, a 42 year old resident of San Dimas, acting erratically near the vehicle. During their investigation, they determined Urena had an arrest warrant for domestic violence. Urena was placed under arrest and seated in the backseat of a patrol vehicle. While in the backseat of the patrol vehicle, Urena retrieved a firearm he had concealed on his person and shot at officers. Consequently an officer involved shooting occurred. Urena remained barricaded inside the vehicle for several hours, until he surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

“They had a suspect in the car, handcuffed in the back, for some reason he got a hold of a gun, he’s shooting at them, they ran away from the car, the car stated to roll,” said Wail Khalaf who shared video with FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Khalaf is the owner of American Stereo Master; he was inside his business when gunfire erupted, that’s when he began filming.

“I dropped to the floor when I heard rapid fire. It was like a war zone.”

Urena sustained a non-life threatening injury during the exchange of gunfire, police confirmed. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. No officers or citizens were injured during the encounter.

However, Khalaf’s store of 32-years was badly damaged as the impact of the shooting broke several windows, FOX 11 reported.

Once Urena was discharged from the hospital, he was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on several felony charges, including attempted murder of police officer.

