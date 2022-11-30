Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Nov. 30, 2022

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A doctor who was charged with sexually assaulting female patients who were under sedation has been found dead, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, a board-certified physician, was taken into custody last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person, Law Officer reported following his arrest.

Now authorities say Salata has been found dead after having been shot in the head and a handgun was found next to his body. Officials apparently do not believe foul play was involved, but stopped short of announcing a manner of death.

“At this time the death does not appear to be suspicious,” spokesperson Karie Partington told Law&Crime in an email.

Salata posted bond and was released from custody on Tuesday, Nov. 22 after he was accused of sexually abusing two patients at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.

On Monday, a deputy was dispatched to conduct a welfare check at 6:17 p.m. because Salata’s ankle monitor had not detected movement since approximately 10:18 a.m., according to the redacted incident report.

A woman who spoke to the deputy said that Salata left two notes at his residence. However, details were redacted from the report, Law&Crime reported.

The responding deputy noted, “I conducted a search of the area and observed a bottom of a boot sticking up out of a wooded area near the location above. I continued to investigate and observed Eric laying in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head and an exit wound on the left side of his head.”

A pistol was lying next to Salata’s right leg, the deputy noted. Salata, whose wrist was cold to the touch, had appeared to be “freshly deceased with no signs of decay.”

Law Officer article, Nov. 25, 2022

NAPLES, Fla. – A Florida doctor was arrested this week for allegedly drugging and abusing his female patients while they were sedated, police said.

Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, a board-certified physician, is charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person.

The Naples Police Department says it received complaints from women who said they’d been battered while receiving cosmetic medical treatments at the Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples.

The women identified Salata as the assailant, Naples police said.

One woman told police she was sedated with nitrous oxide to assist with sedation and pain from a procedure. She alleged that she found Salata having sex with her as the nitrous oxide was wearing off, according to Fox News.

Police said the woman felt “shocked,” and contacted police.

Another woman alleged a similar experience while under sedation at Pura Vida Medical Spa with Salata. Detectives collected sexual assault evidence, which they also submitted to a forensics laboratory for comparison and to support a prosecution of Salata, police said.

Salata was located at the Pura Vida Clinic Monday evening and arrested. Detectives also served a search warrant on the practice to locate any additional evidence.

Salata made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...