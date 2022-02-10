Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A dispatcher at the North Versailles Police Department is facing multiple charges after a hidden camera was found in a men’s restroom at the township’s police department.

Allegheny County Police launched an investigation on New Year’s Eve of 2021 when they were called by North Versailles Police about a camera that was discovered attached to a men’s urinal with Velcro, WTAE reported.

John Logan was identified as the suspect after the camera was found, and shortly afterward, the SD card went missing, according to the criminal complaint.

Logan, 49, reportedly used the restroom after the camera was discovered and the SD card disappeared. He denied involvement during a preliminary interview.

Investigators searched Logan’s home a few days later. They discovered a camera similar to the one found in the bathroom at the North Versailles Police station.

Moreover, they also found multiple videos of North Versailles police officers using the facility in varying stages of undress.

Three victims were identified and all were unaware of the presence of the camera. Furthermore, they did not grant Logan permission to secretly record them.

The dispatcher is charged with multiple counts of invasion of privacy and tampering with evidence.

Attorney Phil Dilucente is representing Logan and provided a statement to the local media, according to WTAE.

“My client, John Logan, has been a dedicated employee as a 911 operator for North Versailles Borough for over 20 years. From my understanding, he is well liked by his colleagues and community,” DiLucente said. “At this juncture, counsel has received the criminal complaint and is analyzing it quite carefully and awaiting a preliminary hearing date. Keep in mind, everyone charged with a crime is innocent until and unless proven guilty.”