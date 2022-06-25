Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

It’s only been one day since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision and we are already seeing what the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned about.

In an intelligence brief on Friday, DHS alerted authorities nationwide that domestic terrorists could launch attacks due to SCOTUS overturning the 1973 landmark case. And now we are seeing civil unrest breaking out from coast to coast.

At least two dozen people were arrested after thousands of protesters took to the streets in Manhattan. One officer estimated there were 17,000 people in the unruly crowd, many of whom were shouting obscenities and calling for violence, the New York Post reported.

The DHS announcement comes after Left-wing extremists have attacked or vandalized more than 20 pregnancy resource centers and offices of pro-life groups in recent weeks, Daily Wire reported.

The Supreme Court justices are also in danger as we’ve already seen when a radical was arrested outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh earlier this month, reportedly desiring to assassinate him.

“Some domestic violent extremists (DVEs) will likely exploit the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade to intensify violence against a wide range of targets,” DHS said. “We expect violence could occur for weeks following the release, particularly as DVEs may be mobilized to respond to changes in state laws and ballot measures on abortion stemming from the decision. We base this assessment on an observed increase in violent incidents across the United States following the unauthorized disclosure in May of a draft majority opinion on the case.”

The report notes the danger that federal and state government officials, including judges, are facing.

“In late May, a network of loosely affiliated suspected violent extremists, known as ‘Jane’s Revenge’—which has been linked to arson attacks against the buildings of ideological opponents—shared a post online encouraging a ‘night of rage’ following the Supreme Court announcement, stating, ‘we need the state to feel our full wrath’ and ‘we need them to be afraid of us,’” the document said. “An individual is now awaiting trial for a plot in June to kill a US Supreme Court Justice in response to the draft opinion. A separate incident in Michigan involved vandalism claimed by ‘Jane’s Revenge’ on a building that houses a US Representative’s campaign office and a pro-life advocacy group.”

Moreover, the intelligence report warns that domestic terrorists could pose a violent threat to “ideological opponents” at “first amendment protected events,” according to the news outlet. “Both reproductive and family advocacy healthcare facilities likely will continue to remain primary targets for criminal incidents, and violence could escalate against these facilities or personnel,” the report said. “Faith-based organizations across the United States continue to report numerous criminal incidents against religious institutions connected to abortion rights. We are aware of at least 11 incidents of vandalism threatening violence targeting religious facilities perceived as being opposed to abortion, and one threat to ‘bomb’ and ‘burn’ a church in New York. These incidents of vandalism against faith-based organizations could indicate future targets of DVE attacks.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...