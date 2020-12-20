The Detroit Police are searching for an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of two women Friday on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the victims — 21-year-old Shaniya Todd and 18-year-old Shakiya Todd — were sisters and were killed when a fight turned into a shooting.

Police have released a photo of the suspect but they have not identified him and it is not known whether they know his identity.

The family is hopeful that the photo could lead to an arrest.

Police said they are looking for an 18-year-old man. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and a large build.

Click On Detroit reports that according to authorities, he is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting Friday afternoon at a home just south of State Fair Avenue.

Police said he shot and killed Shakiya Todd and her older sister, Shaniya Todd, who also is a young mother.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.