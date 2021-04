Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin has chosen to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights and chosen to forego testifying in his defense.

Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson walked him through his right to testify during trial, and Judge Peter Cahill reaffirmed the defendant’s legal rights as proceedings began Thursday. However, the former Minneapolis police officer advised the court that he’s chosen not to testify in his defense.

This was accomplished outside the presence of the jury.