Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, sources tell The Associated Press.

The attack happened Friday at around 12:30 p.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.

In a statement obtained by the AP, the Bureau of Prisons said that employees who responded to the incident contained the area and performed “life-saving measures” prior to the inmate being taken to the hospital.

The inmate was not named.

The incident comes just days after the documentary, “The Fall of Minneapolis,” was released showing Chauvin following police department policy and training during the encounter with George Floyd.

Floyd was having trouble breathing before Chauvin arrived and officers performed a department approved policy/training called MRT. Paramedics were called within 36 seconds of the encounter but confusion by dispatchers sent them to the wrong address.

The documentary, by former reporter Liz Collin, also revealed that the medical examiner was pressured to change the autopsy report that said Floyd did not die from asphyxia and had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system.