NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A mother in Tennessee is mourning after she negligently shot and killed her daughter while rummaging through her purse for keys, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, DeAnn Radley reported the fatal shooting of her daughter, 13-year-old Dearria Radley, as an unintentional act.

“Midtown Hills Precinct officers responded to the 9:58 p.m. 911 call and rendered immediate aid to Dearria prior to her being transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Emergency Room where she died of a single gunshot,” MNPD said on Monday. “In an interview at police headquarters, Dearria’s mother told detectives that her unholstered .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol was in her purse with other items. She said it went off as she was attempting to retrieve her keys from the purse.”

Radley spoke to WSMV news and said she is living a nightmare. “My world is just falling apart,” Radley said. “I loved that little girl so much.” She recalled looking for her keys in the purse just before 10 p.m. Saturday night when the weapon discharged. “I didn’t know my gun was loaded in my purse and shot through my bag,” she told the station. “Then I saw the blood.” In the press statement, MNPD said, “No charges have been placed at present. This investigation, by the police department’s Youth Services Division, is continuing.” Radley also has two younger children, according to WSMV, but their ages were not provided.

