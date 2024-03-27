NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A mother in Tennessee is mourning after she negligently shot and killed her daughter while rummaging through her purse for keys, authorities said.
According to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, DeAnn Radley reported the fatal shooting of her daughter, 13-year-old Dearria Radley, as an unintentional act.
“Midtown Hills Precinct officers responded to the 9:58 p.m. 911 call and rendered immediate aid to Dearria prior to her being transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Emergency Room where she died of a single gunshot,” MNPD said on Monday. “In an interview at police headquarters, Dearria’s mother told detectives that her unholstered .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol was in her purse with other items. She said it went off as she was attempting to retrieve her keys from the purse.”