ONTARIO, Calif. — A massive fireworks explosion that left two people dead last Tuesday in Southern California caused at least $3.2 million worth of damage, officials said Friday.

The blast in the city of Ontario was caused when a cache of commercial-grade fireworks exploded inside a house. The explosion killed two people, destroyed several buildings and damaged others, Law Officer reported.

Residents began returning to their homes Friday evening after evacuating when the blasts rained debris down over a wide area in the city of Ontario, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles. About 80 homes were within the explosion’s radius and dozens were damaged, KTLA reported.

Relatives have identified the victims of the explosion as cousins Alex Paez, 38, and Cesar Paez, 20. Three others were also injured, Law Officer Officer reported.

Experts have burned nearly 200 bins — each holding about 27 gallons — full of fireworks to safely destroy them, Ontario spokesman Dan Bell said. Other fireworks were too dangerous to move and had to be burned at the scene, KTLA reported.

Other controlled burns are expected to occur over the next few days, Ontario Fire Chief Ray Gayk said. Ammunition was also found among the debris.

Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz said the investigation may eventually result in state or federal charges but authorities are still working to determine how the fireworks got to the city and what caused the explosion.