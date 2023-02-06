Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. – A Long Island woman who was declared dead over the weekend was discovered alive after she was transported to the funeral home, according to a report.

The troubling case occurred when an 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, the New York Post reported.

However, once the octogenarian was transported to the O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place, she was found to be breathing shortly after 2 p.m., according to law enforcement authorities.

Staff members at the funeral home made the alarming discovery and the unnamed woman was then transported to an area hospital, Suffolk County Police said. Her medical condition is currently unknown.

The New York State Attorney’s Office received the case for follow-up investigation. No further details were immediately available.

