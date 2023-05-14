Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – The defense fund for Marine veteran Daniel Penny grew to more than $1.5 million just days after he was charged by progressive NYC prosecutor Alvin Bragg in the subway chokehold death of an erratic man with a long criminal history.

Penny, 24, is facing one count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Jordan Neely, 30, despite fellow passengers complimenting him for taking action when the unstable individual was “making threats and scaring passengers.” Penny was arraigned Friday in Manhattan Criminal Court, Law Officer reported.

Thomas Kenniff and Steven Kaiser are attorneys representing Penny. They launched the fundraising campaign Tuesday on the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo, which raised $1.5 million as of Sunday morning, according to reports.

“The outpouring of generosity and support for Daniel Penny, is beyond anything we could have imagined,” Kenniff told Fox News Digital. “Daniel is incredibly grateful for the support of so many New Yorkers.”

Neely was a homeless man suffering from mental illness, and well-known to officials in NYC. Moreover, he had a lengthy criminal history that remained unabated. During the subway ride that led to his death, he began ranting wildly when he entered the northbound F train May 1, a witness told the New York Post.

“He said, ‘I don’t care. I’ll take a bullet, I’ll go to jail’ because he would kill people on the train,” a 66-year-old woman said of Neely’s invective. “He said, ‘I would kill a motherf—er. I don’t care. I’ll take a bullet. I’ll go to jail.’”

Penny is a college student and decorated Marine veteran. In a manner of self-defense for the group at large, according to witnesses, Penny grabbed Neely from behind and placed him in a rear-naked choke, taking him to the ground. Neely later died despite Penny and another passenger placing him in a recovery position.

