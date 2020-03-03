Five Dallas police officers were possibly exposed to the coronavirus after responding to a disturbance call on Sunday.

“Per our contagious disease policy, all five officers that came in contact with the arrested person were notified of the potential exposure and advised not to return to work until further notice,” DPD said in a statement Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parkland Hospital officials also confirmed on Monday they were monitoring the 24-year-old “out of an abundance of caution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When officers arrived at the disturbance call, Dallas Fire and Rescue had taken the 24-year-old man to a local hospital for injuries he sustained from an assault, according to a Dallas police statement.

Dallas News reports that the medical staff treated the man and released him back to Dallas officers, who drove him to jail and charged him with assault of a family member, police said.

At around 10:30 p.m., jail officers notified Dallas police of a possible case of COVID-19 involving the man, who was taken by private ambulance to Parkland Hospital.