Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old male who was identified as the cousin of Salvador Ramos, the deceased Uvalde, Texas, mass murderer, was taken into custody in San Antonio after his mother told authorities the teen was planning to shoot up a school.

According to court documents, the woman said her son was on probation and intoxicated when he issued the threats. Nevertheless, the mother confirmed her son was planning to “do the same thing” as Ramos after she overheard him on the phone trying to illegally purchase an AR-15, reported FOX 29 San Antonio.

During the May 2022 massacre in Uvalde, Ramos murdered 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. He was subsequently killed by law enforcement personnel in what has become a highly controversial response.

Court documents also indicate the San Antonio teenager made alarming comments to his sister during a car ride by threatening to put a bullet in her head and “shoot the school.” She believed her brother would carry out his threats, particularly since they live near a school, according to the Daily Wire.

The male cousin, identified as Nathan James Cruz, is being charged as an adult and was booked Monday afternoon at the Bexar County Jail, FOX 29 reported.

According to the news outlet, Cruz threatened to shoot up Gardendale Early Learning Program, a campus that has a pre-K program in San Antonio, and is part of the Edgewood Independent School District. The school is not yet in session, and does not begin until August 14.

Cruz was booked on charges that include terroristic threat to a public place for fear of bodily injury, and terroristic threats to a family member.

Edgewood ISD released the following statement:

Edgewood ISD has been made aware a teenager is now in police custody accused of making a threat against a school on the city’s west side. Edgewood ISD is committed to the safety and security of all students, faculty, and staff. Each campus has an assigned Safety Officer. We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activity; if you see something, say something.

Earlier this year, Ramos’ mother, identified as Adriana Martinez Reyes, 40, spent two days in an Oklahoma jail on allegations she threatened to kill the disabled man she was living with, Law Officer reported in January.

Reyes was accused of assault and battery and uttering death threats, which led to her arrest. She denied the allegations made by a co-habitant, but a witness corroborated the man’s claim.

However, after spending two days in custody, a judge dismissed the charges.