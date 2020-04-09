Costco announced a new “priority access” policy for first responders and health care workers Wednesday. The service allows them to proceed to “the front of any line to enter the warehouse.”

Health care workers, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and other first responders will not be required to wait in long lines to enter a Costco warehouse, the company said on its website.

All first responders have to do is present a membership card as well as an official employment identification to receive the priority access, KDVR reported. The workers are also welcome to shop at any time, even those specifically designated for elderly or impaired customers (which, as of April 9, is between 8 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays).

The new policy is one of many that has been implemented over the last several weeks in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Others include limitations on the number of high-demand products each shopper can buy; special operating hours for elderly or impaired customers; and restricting the number of guests each member can bring into the warehouses with them.

Although the new priority access policy is temporary, there is not yet a projected end date.

More information can be found at Costco’s “Updates and Coronavirus Response” webpage.