ANAMOSA, Iowa — Inmates used hammers to attack staff members during a failed attempt to escape an Iowa prison, killing a nurse and a correctional officer, kidnapping a third employee and severely injuring an inmate who intervened, authorities said Wednesday.

Those killed in Tuesday’s attack at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were identified as 50-year-old nurse Lorena Schulte, of Cedar Rapids, and 46-year-old officer Robert McFarland, of Ely. Both had worked at the prison in Anamosa in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, Western Journal reported.

The two suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head and died after they were attacked by inmates Michael Dutcher, 28, and Thomas Woodard, 39, according to Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent Richard Rahn.

Dutcher and Woodard were trying to carry out a long-discussed plan to escape when they gained access to the prison infirmary under the ruse that they were there to repair equipment, Rahn said.

They got into a break room, where they shattered glass and tried to use a grinder to cut the metal bars covering the window, he said.

McFarland was in the room and attacked with a hammer, Rahn said. Schulte was also beaten with a hammer when she, like McFarland, intervened to stop their escape, Rahn said.

Inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was assaulted as he tried to help the injured employees and is hospitalized with skull fractures, he said.

Dutcher grabbed another employee, Lori Mathis, and told her she would be “next” if she didn’t cooperate, Hahn said.

Mathis was held against her will but got free when Dutcher ran out of the room.

Rahn called the actions of Schulte and McFarland heroic, saying they tried to help each other and that their efforts allowed Mathis to get free.

“They gave up their life and actually ended up saving another life,” Rahn said at a news conference outside the prison, where mourners left flowers, balloons and signs to honor the victims.

He added that Roby also “did everything he could” to try to save the employees’ lives.