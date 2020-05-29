MINNEAPOLIS – CNN journalist Omar Jimenez was arrested on live TV Friday morning at a site where rioting had taken place in Minneapolis. He was taken into custody by state police as he asked officers where he and his crew should move.

“We can move back to where you like. We are live on the air here. … Put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way — wherever you want us (we’ll) get out of your way,” Jimenez said before he was led away, WBALTV reported.

Jimenez’s crew, including producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez, were also placed in handcuffs and arrested shortly after 5 a.m.

Police told the crew they were being detained because they were told to move, and didn’t, one member of the CNN crew relayed to the network.

CNN released a statement, saying, “A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately.”

You can watch the clip from CNN’s New Day in the tweet below. (Note: It is unknown what immediately preceded this video.)

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020