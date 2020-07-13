New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested over the weekend that the crime surge in New York City is likely because struggling residents are forced to shoplift in order to “feed their child.”

In a virtual town hall meeting she hosted Thursday, some clips of which were shared by The Hill, the 30-year-old Democratic congresswoman was asked about the troubling uptick in violent crimes overtaking the city.

“Do we think this has to do with the fact that there’s record unemployment in the United States right now?” she responded. “The fact that people are at a level of economic desperation that we have not seen since the Great Recession?”

Perhaps she meant to say, “The Great Depression”?

AOC on increased NYC crime: "Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren't paying their rent & are scared to pay their rent & so they go out & they need to feed their child & they don't have money so… they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry."

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent and so they go out, and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, “so they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.”

NYPD has reported a staggering increase in shootings and violent crimes in recent weeks, as officials warn there’s “a storm on the horizon” amid calls for changes, Fox News reported.

AOC is an avid supporter of “defund the police” movement. She appears disconnected from reality when it comes to analyzing cause and effect of criminal behavior. But then again, she’s not alone. Woke politicians from coast to coast are singing the same tune.

When recently asked to comment on the issue, she told viewers: “When people ask me ‘What does a world where we defund the police look like?’, I tell them it looks like a suburb.”