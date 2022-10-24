Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Police officers have been maligned and disrespected as violent crime has spiked for reasons largely blamed on social justice reforms. These changes to laws and policies have emboldened criminals while neutering police. As a result, this has become the perfect storm, leading law enforcement personnel to resign and retire in record numbers. However, cities have been forced to respond and they are rapidly throwing big money to lure officers to police their crime riddled streets.

The New York Police Department is on pace to lose more than 4,000 officers in 2022, the most the agency has lost since the post-9/11 exodus, Law Officer reported.

It seems rather paradoxical that in the post “defund the police” movement, cities and departments are throwing large amounts of money at police officers to lure new recruits to the streets that are being vacated at historically high levels.

For instance, the Los Angeles Police Department has responded to their shortage by offering $10,000 bonuses for officers who sign with the agency and then another $24,000 in housing subsidies for officers who remain with the department for at least two years, according to the Washington Examiner.

In Seattle and New Orleans, new police officers are receiving a $30,000 bonus, while Portland, Oregon, is offering $20,000, and Fairfax, Virginia, is offering $15,000.

RELATED

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has managed to lure officers from large departments in New York and Chicago to work in the Sunshine State for bonuses of $5,000, along with the promise of a better work environment since the officer’s job function is appreciated with gratitude.

“It is unfortunate that crime had to get so bad before people realized how essential police are to maintaining law and order. Law enforcement is never perfect — they are humans, after all — but hopefully, the next time an officer messes up, the Left won’t overreact again and send our nation’s cities into chaos,” the Examiner wrote.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...