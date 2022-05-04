Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is taking unprecedented steps to get to the bottom of an unprecedented act that will likely come with severe consequences if the leaker of SCOTUS documents is identified.

On Monday Politico first published a draft opinion from the court that indicates it would likely overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a media release Tuesday, Chief Justice Roberts announced he had “directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak,” the Western Journal reported.

Justice Samuel Alito authored a draft of the majority opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. He was joined by four other conservative justices, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Their legal opinion held the logic of the original Roe v. Wade decision was “extremely weak” and “was egregiously wrong from the start.”

Politico reporter Josh Gerstein acknowledged the leaked draft represented an unprecedented breech in the land’s highest court.

“No draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending. The unprecedented revelation is bound to intensify the debate over what was already the most controversial case on the docket this term,” he wrote.

Col. Gail A. Curley is the current Marshal of the Supreme Court, according to Fox News. She was appointed in May of 2021.

Chief Justice Roberts is likely to order a full investigation involving the FBI into the reported leak of a draft majority opinion, reports @JanCBS — as some question if it will throw the Supreme Court’s legitimacy into question. pic.twitter.com/rJsIlQqjEU — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 3, 2022

Legal experts say that leaking draft opinions isn’t illegal in and of itself since they are not classified documents. However, the leaker may have committed an associated crime to obtain the documents, like unauthorized use of a computer to obtain the file.

Furthermore, if the leaker is a practicing attorney it could also lead to disbarment.

