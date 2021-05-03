Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Chicago — More than 45 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago including seven of them fatal. A 14-year-old boy was shot while he was walking on the sidewalk early Saturday evening and a 17 year old was killed was driving his car Saturday afternoon. After being shot in the face, the teenager crashed his car and was later pronounced dead.

Fox News reported 36 shootings from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, while at least two others were stabbed, including one victim who succumbed to his injuries. Information released by the authorities so far indicates the slain victims ranged in age from 17 to 37.

Meanwhile, police said a body was discovered in the water near the 1400 block of South Sacramento Drive at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Police did not immediately provide any additional information regarding the incident.

2020 was a record year of violence in the Windy City and so far in 2021, shootings are up 39 percent and homicides have increased 33 percent.