Chicago – What appears to be a security guard in Chicago gave an emotional message after the only Wal-Mart on the south side of Chicago announced that it was closing due to high crime.

The woman, who has not been identified, filmed a 13 minute video on social media.

“What saddens me about this is this Wal-Mart was built in a predominantly black neighborhood….us black folks have stole and robbed ourselves out of a fucking resource.”

Perpetual victim mentality is crippling. We need warrior mentality. We need parental accountability. We need to enforce the laws on the books. Lawlessness won in Chicago. 4 Walmarts shut down in Chicago, what breaks my heart, elderly can’t get their medicine and groceries in… pic.twitter.com/hrNOz8KN08 — cleo – Austin Latina Mom & MODERATE Democrat (@Cleo_Petricek) April 19, 2023

The woman continued, “we blame everybody else for our shit but when we are tapped out of resources in our communities we don’t ever want to look at ourselves…maybe we shouldn’t have been going in there and steal tv’s.”