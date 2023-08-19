Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Chicago – Leave it up to Chicago to come up with the latest crime reducing strategy that makes the entire world laugh. A Chicago politician and a community group as proposed that criminals only shoot guns from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m..

Apparently, no one leaves their house in Chicago until 9:01 a.m.

Alder Maria Hadden, a Democrat, boosted a proposal by the group Native Sons calling for ‘The People’s Ordinance’ – a ceasefire between 9am and 9pm.

‘PROTECT THE YOUTH NO SLIDING WILE THE SUN IS OUT’ reads the all-caps promo, titled United For A Safe Summer.

They’re asking for the refrain from gunshots to reduce risk to Chicagoans who are ‘not involved in high risk activities.’

‘We have to start somewhere,’ Tatiana Atkins, co-founder of Native Sons, told CWB Chicago.

‘Our goal is to approach our city’s gun violence problem strategically and not all at once. Things didn’t become this way overnight, and change won’t happen overnight.

‘When those who live a certain lifestyle try to hang with ‘regular’ class citizens, they put everyone at risk,’ Atkins said.

The Daily Mail reports that no formal legislation for the ordinance has been drafted but Hadden did promote the idea in a newsletter sent to supporters.

‘We are not waiting for a bill or law to enforce what we feel needs to be done – this is a movement being carried along by social media and the media,’ Atkins said.

Atkins is hoping for more public support from politicians but ultimately, sees a perfect world in which no one fires a gun.

The total number of crimes in Chicago so far this year has risen by 34 percent compared to 2022 and 82 percent against 2021.