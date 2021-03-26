Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Chicago, IL – A Chicago police officer was shot by a shoplifting suspect on Thursday, the fourth Chicago cop shot in the last two weeks and the sixteenth Chicago cop shot or shot at in 2021 according to Chief David Brown.

The officer, who has not been identified, was injured in the shoulder during the shootout with the suspect, who earlier wounded a Home Depot security guard and fled the store.

The security guard was transported to an area hospital where his condition is described as “grave.” The Chicago officer was taken to a hospital and will likely undergo surgery for his injuries. The officer was released late Thursday.

The suspect was injured during the shooting and was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital, according to Brown.