Chicago – A 30-year-old Chicago policeman, previously charged with sexually abusing a minor in Norridge, is facing more charges in a case involving more victims.

When prosecutors explained the updated allegations against David P. Deleon in court, the judge ordered the man held without bail, according to a CWB Chicago article published Friday.

Law enforcement in Norridge got a search warrant for the man’s phone while they investigated the initial case, the outlet continued:

They turned the matter over to the Cook County sheriff’s police upon finding evidence of “multiple crimes against children,” according to the state’s written proffer of the allegations made Friday. The proffer said that further analysis of Deleon’s phone by the sheriff’s investigators revealed evidence of “numerous juvenile male children” hanging out at his home, drinking, smoking hookah, dressing in CPD uniforms, and handling firearms.

Breitbart News reported that officials reportedly found an internet search for drugs that can make someone go to sleep as well as images and videos of three individuals being sexually abused on the officer’s phone.

The victim reportedly said he slept with a woman at the suspect’s home in 2022. However, he claimed he never said Deleon could touch or take pictures of him at the time.

Deleon is currently on “no-pay status” with the department. The charges against him include four counts of child pornography, criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual abuse of a person under 18 years old by someone in a position of trust, and unauthorized videotaping.