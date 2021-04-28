NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans street performer who wears a Chewbacca costume is wanted in connection with a stabbing in the French Quarter on Saturday, April 24th. CBS4WWL reports that just before 9 pm, the street performer, known only to officers as someone who wears the Star Wars character’s costume, was involved in an argument with someone else that ended with that person being stabbed in the 700 block of Toulouse Street.