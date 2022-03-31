Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Chevrolet has introduced its first pursuit-rated pickup truck that is designed for both off-roading and driving high-speed on the roadway. It’s the Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle.

The full-size Chevy truck is based on the Silverado Z71. It features a 355 hp 5.3-liter V8 with a heavy duty air filter, an off-road suspension with Rancho shock absorbers, skid plates, a locking rear differential for added traction on slippery surfaces, 16-inch high performance Brembo front brakes and speed-rated all-terrain tires on 20-inch wheels, Fox News reported.

The truck is equipped with an upgraded electrical system to accommodate emergency vehicle electronics, spotlights and easy-clean vinyl interior trim.

The short-bed duel-purpose pickup also comes with electronic driver aids from the civilian Silverado, including pedestrian-detecting automatic emergency brakes, lane maintaining assist and optional adaptive cruise control.

Furthermore, law enforcement agencies that have rugged terrain in their jurisdiction can also order the truck with a 2-inch suspension lift for added clearance, according to Fox.

The Chevy Silverado PPV is pursuit-rated. Expect to see them on the road as they become an option to the already available Chevy Tahoe PPV SUV and Ford F-150 Police Responder.