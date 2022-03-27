Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

arjacking suspect during an exchange of gunfire in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Fortunately, no officer was injured in the gun battle.

Sgt. Mark Wian, a spokesman for the Salt Lake City Police Department, said officers responded just before 6 p.m. to calls on the 600 South off-ramp of Interstate 15 regarding a male suspect attempting to carjack a vehicle.

The suspect failed at his first carjack attempt, but succeeded taking a vehicle during a second carjacking, KJZZ reported.

Officers spotted the vehicle and tried to make a stop, but the suspect fled and a pursuit took place, according to Wian.

The gunman led police on a chase that lasted about 2.5 miles to 280 South Orange Street. During the pursuit, the suspect opened fire on officers.

There is another scene at 600 South I-15. Troopers and police can be scene here from our tower camera. Still no confirmation on exactly what went down. (We know scanner traffic, but will wait for confirmation from authorities.) @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/RdyfZu86cf — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) March 27, 2022

At some point police returned fire and the gunman was hit. Wian said the perpetrator was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were injured during the gun battle, according to the news outlet.

Several Utah Highway Patrol troopers and officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were seen examining the off-ramp from northbound Interstate 15 to 600 South in downtown Salt Lake City, apparently searching for evidence.

Our department has invoked the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol. Here is all the information we can confirm at this time. A PIO is on scene and will brief media when appropriate. #SLC #SaltLakeCity #SLCPD pic.twitter.com/D4X0OaoofX — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) March 27, 2022

The identity of the deceased suspect has not been released.

Chief Mike Brown issued a statement late Saturday, talking about the “great danger” police are exposed to when protecting the community, KJZZ reported.

“Tonight, two of our officers found themselves facing great danger as they protected our community. I am grateful for their heroic actions,” he said. “Our police officers reacted quickly and professionally to a public safety threat. Their actions demonstrated great courage and likely prevented any further injuries or violence in our community.”