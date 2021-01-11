House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving said he wasn’t comfortable with the “optics” of formally declaring an emergency ahead of the demonstration, while Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger suggested that Sund should informally seek out his Guard contacts, asking them to “lean forward” and be on alert in case Capitol Police needed their help.

Sund told The Post that they turned him down.

Sund was aware of law enforcement intelligence that suggested the crowd size President would likely be much larger than earlier demonstrations.

ANOTHER CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER IS DEAD

In total, Sund asked for help a total of six times, and his request was denied and then delayed after the violence ensued.

Within 15 minutes, the outer perimeter that the 1,400 Capitol Police officers had set up had been breached.

According to Sund, the assistance of the National Guard “….could have held them at bay longer, until more officers from our partner agencies could arrive.”

Even after portions of the crowd entered the Capitol, Sund joined a conference call with the Pentagon, asking for assistance. A top Army official said that he could not recommend that his boss, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, approve the request. According to Sund and others on the call, the optics of “ the National Guard standing a police line with the Capitol in the background” was the reason for the ultimate delay.

Sund has since resigned from his position.