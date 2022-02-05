Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WINNIPEG, Canada – A Canadian man is facing criminal charges after plowing through a group of protesters Friday night who are taking part in the Freedom Convoy of truckers.

The Freedom Convoy began Jan. 23. It is composed of truckers and other protesters who are demanding the Canadian government end federal COVID-19 mandates including vaccine requirements for cross-border travel, Fox News reported.

“A 42yr old male is facing charges after driving through a group of protesters that were part of the Freedom Convoy at the Legislative grounds,” the Winnipeg Police tweeted Saturday. “4 adult males were struck.”

Three people sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention and the fourth was treated in the hospital and released.

Police said the driver of a Jeep plowed through the crowd before speeding off and being chased down law enforcement officers. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to Fox.

“A 42-year-old male from Headingly, Manitoba, faces charges of: Assault with Weapon x 4, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance Cause Bodily Harm x 2, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Fail to Stop After Accident Knowing That Reckless x 2, Fail to Stop at Scene of Accident x 2,” police say.