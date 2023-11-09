Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CANADA – Thirteen members of Shania Twain’s road crew sustained injuries and were hospitalized Wednesday after getting into a multi-vehicle collision while on the highway traveling between shows in Canada.

“One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain – Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon,” Twain’s management group told Page Six in a statement.

“Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather,” the statement continued. “Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals. We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”

Twain was not on the bus at the time of the crash. While she is scheduled to perform in Saskatoon on Thursday, it’s unclear if the collision and injuries to crew members will impact her upcoming shows.

As of Thursday morning, the 58-year-old Grammy winner had not yet made a statement regarding the crash.

CBC Saskatchewan also obtained footage (below) from the crash site, showing the bus rolled over onto its side with crash debris scattered nearby.

A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they received a call on Wednesday just after 7 a.m. regarding a bus that had overturned on the highway.

RCMP confirmed with “Entertainment Tonight” that 13 people were taken to the hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Twain launched the tour in April. She last performed Tuesday in Winnipeg.

It’s unclear if the crash will impact the rest of Twain’s tour. (shaniatwain/Instagram)

On Tuesday, Twain expressed how excited she was to be closing the tour in her home country.

“You know I had to give a little extra drama with my outfit for the final US show of the #QueenOfMeTour – I love how much the fabric is dancing in these photos ❤️,” she tweeted along with photos of herself performing.

Now, we're in the final run of shows, ending the tour in Canada felt only right… Winnipeg, see your beautiful faces tonight 🥰 — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) November 7, 2023

“Now, we’re in the final run of shows, ending the tour in Canada felt only right… Winnipeg, see your beautiful faces tonight blush🥰.”

