ANAHEIM, Calif. – California police are looking for a suspect who is wanted for the murder of an individual sought by Romanian officials for robbery, according to law enforcement authorities in Orange County.

Anaheim police homicide detectives have obtained a $1 million arrest warrant for 37-year-old Florin Raducanu who is suspected of shooting 42-year-old Aurel Trandafir last weekend, according to a news release from the department. Raducanu and Trandafir both were visiting from Romania.

On Sunday, January 24, 2021, at about 7:37 pm, Anaheim Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at Abby’s Anaheimer Inn, located at 1201 W. Katella Avenue in the City of Anaheim. Upon arrival officers located Trandafir suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Trandafir was transported to a local area hospital where he died from his injuries. At the time of the shooting, Trandafir was wanted by Romanian officials for robbery.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Raducanu. The minivan Raducanu used to escape the crime scene has been recovered, APD said. Raducanu is considered to be armed and dangerous and is known to use numerous aliases.

If you see Raducanu, please call 911. Detectives are asking anyone with information about Raducanu’s whereabouts to call them directly at 714-321-3669 or to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. OC Crime Stoppers offers rewards for tips that lead to the arrest of suspects.

