NORTH OGDEN, Utah – Video footage from a Ring doorbell camera released earlier this week demonstrates the moment a California man gunned down his brother in Utah before dying in a shootout with responding officers.

The deceased suspect was identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Roberts, of Long Beach, Calif. In the video released Thursday, he is seen pulling into his brother’s North Ogden driveway and approaching the front door shortly after 7 p.m. on April 27, according to the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement authorities said Scott Roberts and his wife, Jodi, were eating dinner alone when Jeffrey arrived and chaos subsequently ensued, the New York Post reported.

Although video doesn’t show it, Scott answers the front door and the brothers chat briefly before Jeffrey removes a handgun from his sweatshirt and fires five rounds. Shouting can be heard and several more shots occur as Jeffrey forced his way into the house.

Scott was killed at the scene, and Jodi Roberts suffered unspecified injuries. Intermittent footage shows Jeffrey leaving the residence and then returning, breathing heavily, with a shotgun and a bag.

In the video released Thursday, it includes a distressed 911 call from Scott and Jodi’s neighbor, who reports hearing gunshots nearby.

The notes released with the video clips indicate Jeffrey used road flares to start a fire in the house. Hence, fire alarms are heard in some of the later footage, The Post reported.

“Preliminary investigation shows that Jeffrey Roberts began to fire on police as they arrived on the scene. This was not captured by the doorbell camera,” text in the video reads.

Three responding officers returned fire, according to law enforcement officials. Bodycam footage from one of the officers shows Jeffery collapsing down the front steps after he was neutralized by police. He died at the scene.

The doorbell camera footage also shows what police described as bullet holes in the porch column caused by Jeffrey as he fired at officers.

Moreover, flames are visible through a first-floor window as police approach the home.

Investigators determined Jeffrey was armed with a 9mm handgun and 23 magazines loaded to full capacity.

Furthermore, the homicide suspect was also found with a 12-gauge shotgun and over 150 shells on his person.

Crime scene photos showed gunfire damage to a neighbor’s garage door across the street.

WARNING: Video is not suitable for young or sensitive viewers.

Authorities have not identified Jeffrey’s motive. However, Scott and Jodi’s daughter, Kelsey Turner, suggested a family rift in a GoFundMe established to support her mother’s recovery.

“My dad’s estranged brother showed up at my parents’ house, killed my dad, and set the house on fire,” she wrote. “My mom is alive because my dad fought my uncle and told my mom to run. Knowing that my dad died a hero is bringing us a small bit of comfort.”

In an emotional Facebook post, Kamryn Jones paid tribute to said her “Aunt Jodi” and “Uncle Scott,” saying they were avid supporters.

“A gentler, kinder soul you will never find,” a classmate from Robert A. Millikan High School in Long Beach wrote of Scott.

“He married the love of his life and adopted her 3 young daughters. He raised them as his own. Truly a good man.”

A prayer vigil to support the family is scheduled for Saturday evening.