Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ARCADIA, Calif. – At a time when the United States is setting records in overdose deaths, a major haul of drugs is noteworthy. A narcotic detecting K9 with the Arcadia Police Department alerted to 80 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Sunday, KTLA reported.

K9 Kruz and his handler were assisting another law enforcement agency when the police service dog (PSD) detected narcotics in the car, police said on Twitter.

Today #K9Kruz and his partner assisted another agency with a traffic stop. During that traffic stop, Kruz alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. 80 kilograms of cocaine was discovered with an approx street value of $25 million. #Arcadia #ArcadiaPoliceK9 #Narcotics pic.twitter.com/L7TRBRXhni — Protect Arcadia (@ProtectArcadia) October 24, 2022

According to Arcadia police, the 80 kilograms of cocaine has an approximate street value of $25 million.

Earlier this year, Law Officer reported on statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that show 275 people die EVERY DAY from a drug overdose death in America—201,255 deaths in 2020 and 2021.

The 107,600 Americans who died from an overdose death in 2021 is the highest annual death toll on record.

RELATED