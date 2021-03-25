Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Minneapolis – The judge in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial has slammed Minneapolis city officials for continuing to discuss the $27 million payout to George Floyd’s family after the city attorney said that the settlement hasn’t actually been finalized despite announcing it in the middle of jury selection.

Judge Peter Cahill demanded the city, the prosecution and the defense ‘stop talking about it’ after it was brought to his attention that city council members had held another press conference where they discussed the settlement earlier that day. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and City Attorney Jim Rowader defended the timing of the city’s announcement on the payout in a press briefing Thursday claiming ‘there is no good timing to settle any case’ cording to the Daily Mail.

When pressed Rowader admitted the settlement has not even been ‘finalized’ and must still go through federal court approval. announcement. Officials admitted that it could be another month before the settlement is finished.

When asked why there was an initial announcement during the initial stages of jury selection, Rowander refused to answer.

Mayor Frey said he ‘disagreed with the underlying premise’ that the news of the settlement has had a negative impact on the murder trial – the same day more prospective jurors were dismissed after saying their opinions had been impacted by learning about it.

Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson, announcing to the court that the city had given ‘yet another press conference’ about the payout as he questioned how the ‘timing was of the essence’ when the settlement will not be finalized for another month.

The prosecution later argued the defense had taken it out of context, sparking a fiery outburst from Judge Cahill who demanded everyone ‘stop talking about it.’

“I’ve asked Minneapolis to stop talking about it…they keep talking about it, we keep talking about it……Everyone just needs to stop talking about it. Let me decide what the ramifications are,”: Judge Cahill said.