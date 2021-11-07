Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















BOSTON — A police officer in Boston responding to a call of domestic violence at a home in Dorchester was stabbed in the neck Saturday night. The suspect was fatally shot by a second officer, officials said.

Acting Police Commissioner Gregory Long confirmed the details Saturday evening, but said, “This is still an active investigation.”

One officer arriving at the scene was stabbed in the neck and another officer then shot the suspect, Long said.

Both the suspect and injured officer were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect was later pronounced dead, WBZ-TV of Boston reported. Other officers at the scene were also provided medical evaluations for “precautionary reasons.”

Investigators recovered a knife at the scene, the report added.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased suspect or the officers involved in the fatal encounter, according to the news outlet.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is taking the lead on the investigation.