Boston, MA. – A Boston police officer was shot Friday night in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

WCVB reports that the police officer was struck by at least two bullets.

A large police presence was in the area throughout late Friday night.

The suspect was reportedly taken Inyo custody.

The wounded officer was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment and the injuries were not life threatening.

