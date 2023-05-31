Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz on Tuesday announced in an email to staff that he planned to retire from a career as a federal officer after serving in the U.S. government for more than three decades, reported the Daily Wire.

“After a 32-year Border Patrol career spanning multiple Sectors, HQ tours, and overseas assignments in Afghanistan, I have decided to retire from federal service on June 30th,” he wrote. “I have proudly served in the Armed Forces and across this country and enjoyed every opportunity I have had to work for and on behalf of the American people.”

Ortiz commented that he can retire “at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners, and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day.”

“Throughout the years, my level of commitment to the mission and our great nation has never wavered,” he added. “Serving as your Chief has been one of the greatest honors and privileges I have had and please know I will always champion this agency, its mission, and the people who make the Border Patrol everything that it is.”

In recent years, Ortiz has been forced to manage the unrelenting border crisis created by the Biden Administration as they reversed Trump-era policies that have consequently encouraged millions of migrants to enter illegally into the U.S.

In testimony before Congress earlier this year, Ortiz said the Department of Homeland Security does not have operational control of the U.S. southern border under Biden, a bold assertion that was directly at odds with a prior statement by his boss, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Ortiz routinely posts recent Border Patrol activity on Twitter to support his claim regarding the porous U.S.-Mexico border.

Past 96 Hours..

– 13,584 Apprehensions

– 4,013 Approx Gotaways

– 445 lbs. Marijuana

– 118 lbs. Meth

– 14 lbs. Fentanyl

– 22 lbs. Cocaine

– 2 Firearms

– 2 Bi-National Efforts

– 1 Maritime Event

– 6 Sex Offenders

– 3 Vehicle Seizures

– 5 Gang Members

– 1 Stash House

– 1 Felon pic.twitter.com/XbFI5Y2dDn — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 30, 2023

Mayorkas tapped Ortiz to replace then-Chief Rodney Scott in June 2021. Ortiz was promoted to the job in August 2021 from his post as deputy chief, the Washington Examiner reported.