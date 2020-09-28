FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police released bodycam footage on Monday of an incident involving President Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale, where he was taken to the hospital by law enforcement after allegedly threatening to harm himself.

The video shows police tackle a shirtless Parscale and place handcuffs on him after he emerged from his home, as he repeated, “I didn’t do anything.”

Officers had asked Parscale to leave his house “’with no weapons.”

The video also shows Parscale’s wife, Candice, speaking with police about the incident, where she noted her husband had several firearms, including a rifle and a shotgun, FOX News reported.

His wife said he had loaded a firearm during an argument, at which time she fled the home.

After a brief standoff with police, Parscale, who reportedly threatened to harm himself, was taken to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

Parscale was replaced as Trump’s campaign manager in mid-July by veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien after a series of polls showed the president trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. He is currently the senior adviser for data and digital operations, reported FOX.

Parscale ran Trump’s successful digital advertising in 2016 as the team secured victory.