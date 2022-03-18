Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Florida transit bus turned into a shooting gallery Thursday after a gunman opened fire, killing two people and wounding two others. During the shooting the quick-thinking bus driver motored the carrier to the local police station, according to reports.

As the bus driver took evasive action, three additional people inside two automobiles were injured when their cars were struck by the bus as it turned into the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, The Sun-Sentinel reported, citing authorities.

The Broward County Transit bus was traveling along West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale about 2:30 p.m. when the chaos took place.

As the public conveyance made it to the police department, officers approached the bus and took the suspect into custody as riders fled for safety.

“The people came off the bus with their hands up, and the police just started running everywhere, coming from everywhere,” witness Natasha McGee said.

Officers raced up to the bus and arrested the gunman. (Screenshot WPLG Local 10)

The county bus was traveling in Fort Lauderdale when the shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. (Screenshot WPLG Local 10)

One of the gunshot victims died at the scene. Another died at a nearby hospital. One of the surviving victims was listed in critical condition, New York Post reported.

The three people receiving minor injuries in other vehicles as the bus driver took elusive action were treated at the scene.

It was not immediately clear why the gunman opened fire on bus passengers.

Law enforcement authorities praised the bus driver for maneuvering the carrier to safety.

“The bus driver in this particular case, her quick actions I am sure saved lives,” Acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez said, according to the The Sun-Sentinel.

“That is a difficult thing to do. Not many people would have behaved the way this bus driver behaved and to get to the front of the police station,” said Alvarez.

UPDATE:

Police have identified the suspect as Jamal J. Meyers, 34. He is charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, NBC Miami reported.

Meyers was not injured during the crimes or subsequent arrest.