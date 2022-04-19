Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Black Lives Matter organization was silent when asked for comment on 2020’s skyrocketing number of Black murders as institutional experts cite BLM and the defund the police movements as major contributing factors to the deaths.

FBI data shows there was a 32% increase in Black murders in 2020 — the year of George Floyd protests and riots — compared to 2019. Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan Institute is one of several experts who’ve argued the BLM and defunding movements contributed to the nationwide spike in homicides.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Black Lives Matter press team on April 14 to get their response, Yahoo News reported.

As of Tuesday morning, the radical organization that is manipulating the American landscape has not responded.

At least 7,484 Black Americans were murdered in 2019, according to FBI data Fox News Digital reported. That number shot up to at least 9,941 murders in 2020, meaning there was an increase of 2,457 Black Americans murdered over the previous year.

Murders across the board spiked by nearly 30% in 2020 compared to the year prior, according to FBI data. This marks the largest single-year increase in homicides since the agency began tracking the crimes, according to the news outlet.