Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Black Lives Matter radicals took to the streets of New York City on Wednesday to commemorate the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death. While marching they burned American flags and disparaged police officers with vile aggression.

BLM activists initiated the anniversary march at Union Square Park where they heard a series of propaganda speeches. The group then moved through the streets of the Big Apple chanting, “Every city, every town, burnt the precinct to the ground,” which is one of their common chants, the Post Millennial reported.

Black Lives matter activists take to the streets of NYC. And chant " every city every town burnt the PCT to the ground" pic.twitter.com/jKBlZWWJki — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) May 26, 2022

As the march proceeded, the group paused to burn an American flag, according to a video recorded by independent journalist Leeroy Press. The crowd amassed around the Stars and Stripes as flames burned through the material that represents our nation.

#BREAKING

Black Lives matter activists burn the American flag during a protest for George Floyd 2 year anniversary. #NYC #BLM pic.twitter.com/BJZyHHmEi2 — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) May 26, 2022

As rhetoric continued amid the sparks of the burning flag, one individual made the outlandish claim that law enforcement personnel are out “to kill” every single black and brown person in America, according to the video.

At the 2nd year anniversary of the death of George Floyd in NYC. an activist speaks out over the American flag while it's burning pic.twitter.com/4y6XAwGGp5 — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) May 26, 2022

The marching continued as well as more anti-police rhetoric such as, “Hey hey, ho ho, these racist cops have got to go.”

BLM activists take to the streets of NYC for George Floyd second year anniversary of his death. They chant " hey hey ho ho these racist cops have got to go " #NYPD #BLM #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/3MZG70iVZf — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) May 26, 2022

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama was harshly criticized after he made a foolish attempt to link the Texas school shooting massacre to the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 25, 2022

Law Officer managing editor Jim McNeff said Obama’s comments were “tone-deaf.”

“Former President Barack Obama showed how tone-deaf he is when he connected the 21 murder victims in Uvalde, Texas with George Floyd. … For Obama to mourn the anniversary of Floyd’s death in the same breath as 19 children and two teachers who were killed in a barrage of bullets in the Uvalde massacre is appalling.”

Furthermore, the New York Post provided a lengthy list of people who responded harshly to Obama’s tweet.

Jason Whitlock, the host of the podcast Fearless, issued a straightforward rebuke of Obama’s remarks: “Let’s stand George Floyd on the dead bodies of slaughtered children. This is one of the worst tweets in history.”

Pundit Matt Walsh put it succinctly by writing: “What in God’s name is wrong with you.”

Barrington Martin II, a former Georgia congressional candidate, chafed at Obama’s seemingly conflating the school shooting with Floyd’s death.

“Those babies were truly innocent, he wasn’t. Let’s not put them in the same sentence of a man who’s untimely death was used to unleash a summer’s worth of chaos in the name of faux social justice,” he tweeted, referring to the months of protests that broke out after Floyd’s death.