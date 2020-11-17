Black Lives Matter launched a petition Monday calling on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a Black woman to fill the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Kamala Harris once she officially resigns to become vice president.

“Appointing a Black woman to this seat is nonnegotiable — this must be done,” Black Lives Matter Global Network wrote, directing the Democratic governor to either appoint U.S. Reps. Karen Bass or Barbara Lee to fill the seat for the remainder of Harris’ term.

“If there is not a single Black woman in the Senate, then the Senate is simply not a proper representation of the people,” the petition states, pointing out that there will be no Black female U.S. senators once Harris takes the leap from Congress to the executive branch, Fox News reported.

The group then implied it was now Newsom’s time to deliver by appointing a candidate of their choice, arguing the Democratic Party has become “reliant on Black voters, particularly Black women,” and there would have been a “very different electoral outcome” if it weren’t for Black voters and organizers across the country.

“This is not a one-way street. We showed up, and now, it’s his turn to do the same,” the petition states. “If Governor Newsom is serious about his role in the Democratic Party, he will deliver to his base and answer our call to appoint a Black woman to the Senate.”

“No timeline has been established. The process is just beginning to unfold,” Newsom said during a Monday press conference. “We are working through the cattle call of considerations related to what’s the profile, the right choice to replace Sen. Harris.”

This comes on the heels of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors telling Joe Biden, “We want something for our vote,” Law Officer reported. The group also demanded a meeting with Biden and Harris.

Will the strong-armed tactics work? They have up until now. Stay tuned.